2023 Nissan Z is retro-cool

The latest Nissan Z may share the same underpinnings with its predecessor, but it's still 80% new and that's more than enough.

Craig Cole
2023 Nissan Z
Here it is, the 2023 Nissan Z sports car.

2023 Nissan Z
This machine's interior is dramatically better than before, more stylish and with additional features. 

2023 Nissan Z
A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard in the new Z.

2023 Nissan Z
An 8-inch infotainment screen serves base duty, but you can get a generous 9-incher, which also supports wireless Apple CarPlay. 

2023 Nissan Z
A trio of gauge pods is mounted on the dashboard, a retro touch. 

2023 Nissan Z
Motivation comes courtesy of a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. It delivers 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, way more of each than the outgoing model.

2023 Nissan Z
Those taillights were inspired by Z32 model from the 1990s -- and they look really cool.     

2023 Nissan Z
In profile, this car looks a lot like its predecessor.

2023 Nissan Z
Do you think these cars look related?

2023 Nissan Z
For more photos of the 2023 Nissan Z, keep clicking through this gallery.

2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z Live Photo
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z
