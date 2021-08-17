2023 Nissan Z is retro-cool

The latest Nissan Z may share the same underpinnings with its predecessor, but it's still 80% new and that's more than enough.
Here it is, the 2023 Nissan Z sports car.
This machine's interior is dramatically better than before, more stylish and with additional features.
A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard in the new Z.
An 8-inch infotainment screen serves base duty, but you can get a generous 9-incher, which also supports wireless Apple CarPlay.
A trio of gauge pods is mounted on the dashboard, a retro touch.
Motivation comes courtesy of a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. It delivers 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, way more of each than the outgoing model.
Those taillights were inspired by Z32 model from the 1990s -- and they look really cool.
In profile, this car looks a lot like its predecessor.
Do you think these cars look related?
