2023 Cadillac Escalade V Is a 682-Horsepower Brute in a Suit

But with big power and big luxury comes a big price tag.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

Cadillac V lineup front
1 of 18 Cadillac

The 2023 Escalade V is certainly the largest model to wear a Cadillac badge.

Cadillac V series lineup rear
2 of 18 Cadillac

But it was made using the same tried-and-true recipe as its smaller siblings.

Cadillac Escalade V interior, black
3 of 18 Cadillac

Take a very high-spec Escalade and add massive power.

2023 Cadillac Escalade V rear three-quarter
4 of 18 Cadillac

The result is a 682-horsepower full-size SUV with looks for days.

2023 Cadillac Escalade V rear
5 of 18 Cadillac

The Escalade V gets a slightly reworked version of the CT5-V Blackwing's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.

2023 Cadillac Escalade V interior from driver's seat
6 of 18 Cadillac

It also gets a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time all-wheel drive.

2023 Cadillac Escalade V side
7 of 18 Cadillac

Massive 16-inch front brake rotors and six-piston Brembo calipers are standard.

2023 Cadillac Escalade V front
8 of 18 Cadillac

As is a ton of black trim and massive black mesh grille.

2023 Cadillac Escalade V front three-quarters
9 of 18 Cadillac

The V gets its own unique 22-inch wheels.

2023 Cadillac Escalade V red key fob
10 of 18 Cadillac

The V also gets a special Edge Red key fob, for bragging at dinner.

2023 Cadillac Escalade V front wheel
11 of 18 Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Escalade V interior
12 of 18 Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Escalade V headrest
13 of 18 Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Escalade V engine
14 of 18 Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Escalade V supercharger exploded view
15 of 18 Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Escalade V engine cover
16 of 18 Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Escalade V engine plaque
17 of 18 Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Escalade V "V button"
18 of 18 Cadillac

