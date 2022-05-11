2023 Cadillac Escalade V Is a 682-Horsepower Brute in a Suit

But with big power and big luxury comes a big price tag.
The 2023 Escalade V is certainly the largest model to wear a Cadillac badge.
But it was made using the same tried-and-true recipe as its smaller siblings.
Take a very high-spec Escalade and add massive power.
The result is a 682-horsepower full-size SUV with looks for days.
The Escalade V gets a slightly reworked version of the CT5-V Blackwing's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.
It also gets a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time all-wheel drive.
Massive 16-inch front brake rotors and six-piston Brembo calipers are standard.
As is a ton of black trim and massive black mesh grille.
The V gets its own unique 22-inch wheels.
The V also gets a special Edge Red key fob, for bragging at dinner.