/>

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness in its element

Subaru's new Outback is a lift and then some.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
1 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
2 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It's an even more rugged flavor of the capable Outback.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
3 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

With a 0.8-inch lift, the Wilderness now has 9.5 inches of ground clearance. 

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
4 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

A slender skidplate offers some protection should you get a little too optimistic with that figure.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
5 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Meanwhile, the unpainted plastic trim will ensure brush doesn't ruin your paint.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
6 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The interior is clean and simple, and while Subaru's infotainment system is looking a little dated, it's still usable.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
7 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The new water-resistant fabric is a nice update.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
8 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

And of course there's plenty of room for all your stuff -- and your dogs. 

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
9 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The Wilderness is a great, compromise-free choice.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
10 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Now get out there and get it filthy!

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
11 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
12 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
13 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
14 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
15 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
16 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
17 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
18 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
19 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
20 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
21 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
22 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
23 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
24 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
25 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
26 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
27 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
28 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
29 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
30 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
31 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
32 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
33 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
34 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
35 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
36 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
37 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
38 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
39 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
40 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
41 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
42 of 42 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

More Galleries

2022 Honda Civic Sport is a solid value

More Galleries

2022 Honda Civic Sport is a solid value

27 Photos
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD defies expectations

More Galleries

2021 Toyota Avalon TRD defies expectations

30 Photos
Photos taken with the $1,300 Sony Xperia 1 III

More Galleries

Photos taken with the $1,300 Sony Xperia 1 III

30 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco will take you just about anywhere

More Galleries

2021 Ford Bronco will take you just about anywhere

70 Photos
The F9 Dodge Charger is real and awesome

More Galleries

The F9 Dodge Charger is real and awesome

23 Photos
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness in its element

More Galleries

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness in its element

42 Photos
Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival

More Galleries

Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival

40 Photos