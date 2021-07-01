2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness in its element

Subaru's new Outback is a lift and then some.
This is the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness.
It's an even more rugged flavor of the capable Outback.
With a 0.8-inch lift, the Wilderness now has 9.5 inches of ground clearance.
A slender skidplate offers some protection should you get a little too optimistic with that figure.
Meanwhile, the unpainted plastic trim will ensure brush doesn't ruin your paint.
The interior is clean and simple, and while Subaru's infotainment system is looking a little dated, it's still usable.
The new water-resistant fabric is a nice update.
And of course there's plenty of room for all your stuff -- and your dogs.
The Wilderness is a great, compromise-free choice.
Now get out there and get it filthy!