The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is a stunning droptop

The seventh-gen SL returns to its roots with a cloth roof and a sportier vibe.
The seventh-generation Mercedes SL is a radical shift for the model.
It was developed and designed solely by Mercedes-AMG and it rides on a new platform.
For the first time in nearly two decades the SL has a soft cloth roof.
And for the first time in the US it has a two-plus-two seating configuration.
The 2022 SL comes standard with all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering.
Both the SL55 and SL63 use a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
The interior features an 11.9-inch touchscreen with an adjustable angle.
Wheels up to 21 inches in diameter are available.
The redesigned SL will go on sale in the US in the first half of 2022.
