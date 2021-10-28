/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is a stunning droptop

The seventh-gen SL returns to its roots with a cloth roof and a sportier vibe.

Daniel Golson
1 of 65 Mercedes-AMG

The seventh-generation Mercedes SL is a radical shift for the model.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-114
2 of 65 Mercedes-AMG

It was developed and designed solely by Mercedes-AMG and it rides on a new platform.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-159
3 of 65 Mercedes-AMG

For the first time in nearly two decades the SL has a soft cloth roof.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-139
4 of 65 Mercedes-AMG

And for the first time in the US it has a two-plus-two seating configuration.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-120
5 of 65 Mercedes-AMG

The 2022 SL comes standard with all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-115
6 of 65 Mercedes-AMG

Both the SL55 and SL63 use a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-169
7 of 65 Mercedes-AMG

The interior features an 11.9-inch touchscreen with an adjustable angle.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-137
8 of 65 Mercedes-AMG

Wheels up to 21 inches in diameter are available.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-122
9 of 65 Mercedes-AMG

The redesigned SL will go on sale in the US in the first half of 2022.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-116
10 of 65 Mercedes-AMG

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-111
11 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-112
12 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-113
13 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-117
14 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-118
15 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-119
16 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-121
17 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-123
18 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-124
19 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-125
20 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-126
21 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-127
22 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-128
23 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-129
24 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-130
25 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-131
26 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-132
27 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-133
28 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-134
29 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-135
30 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-136
31 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-138
32 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-140
33 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-141
34 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-142
35 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-143
36 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-144
37 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-145
38 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-146
39 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-147
40 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-148
41 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-149
42 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-150
43 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-151
44 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-152
45 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-153
46 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-154
47 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-155
48 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-156
49 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-157
50 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-158
51 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-160
52 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-161
53 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-162
54 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-163
55 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-164
56 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-165
57 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-166
58 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-167
59 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-168
60 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-170
61 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-171
62 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-172
63 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-173
64 of 65 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl55-sl63-roadster-174
65 of 65 Mercedes-AMG

