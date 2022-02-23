/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Kia Stinger GT Is an Underrated Gem

Kia's oft overlooked performance sedan is still an excellent and engaging daily driver. 2022 sees small upgrades that help keep it relevant.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
1 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

You won't find a member of Roadshow's staff that doesn't have something positive to say about the Kia Stinger.

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
2 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

While the base GT-Line model gets a major update and a new engine, the V6-powered GT models only see small improvements for 2022.

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
3 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 sees a three-horsepower bump to 368 ponies -- not much of a difference practically, but still plenty of power.

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
4 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Out back, the exhaust tips have been redesigned and the taillights are now joined across the liftback with a new LED light bar.

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
5 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The performance and style are largely unchanged, but the Stinger is still one of our favorite sport sedans.

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
6 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

GT models are available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. I recommend the former for a more engaging drive, unless your climate requires the extra AWD stability.

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
7 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Brembo brakes do an excellent job shaving off speed, but begin to exhibit fade when the Stinger is pushed hard.

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
8 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Even with the electronic controlled suspension set to its sportiest, the Stinger's ride balances responsiveness with comfort.

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
9 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Inside, Kia has standardized the Stinger's cabin tech around a 10.25-inch infotainment system with navigation and standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
10 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Nearly the entire Drive Wise driver aid suite is also standard with the exception of active low beam headlamps, the 360-degree camera system and adaptive cruise control, which are reserved for the top GT2 model. 

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
11 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Check our full review of the 2022 Kia Stinger for more details or keep swiping to enjoy more photos.

2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
12 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
13 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
14 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
15 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
16 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
17 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
18 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
19 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
20 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
21 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
22 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
23 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
24 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
25 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
26 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
27 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
28 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
29 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
30 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
31 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
32 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
33 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
34 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
35 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
36 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
37 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
38 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
39 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
40 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
41 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
42 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
43 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
44 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
45 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
46 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
47 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
48 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
49 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
50 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Kia Stinger GT2 RWD
51 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

More Galleries

The New Ford Ranger Raptor Looks Awesome, and We're Getting It

More Galleries

The New Ford Ranger Raptor Looks Awesome, and We're Getting It

40 Photos
Consumer Reports' Top 10 Vehicle Picks for 2022

More Galleries

Consumer Reports' Top 10 Vehicle Picks for 2022

11 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: The Ultimate Caddy

More Galleries

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: The Ultimate Caddy

30 Photos
We Put the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Camera to the Test

More Galleries

We Put the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Camera to the Test

15 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos