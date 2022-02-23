2022 Kia Stinger GT Is an Underrated Gem

Kia's oft overlooked performance sedan is still an excellent and engaging daily driver. 2022 sees small upgrades that help keep it relevant.
You won't find a member of Roadshow's staff that doesn't have something positive to say about the Kia Stinger.
While the base GT-Line model gets a major update and a new engine, the V6-powered GT models only see small improvements for 2022.
The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 sees a three-horsepower bump to 368 ponies -- not much of a difference practically, but still plenty of power.
Out back, the exhaust tips have been redesigned and the taillights are now joined across the liftback with a new LED light bar.
The performance and style are largely unchanged, but the Stinger is still one of our favorite sport sedans.
GT models are available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. I recommend the former for a more engaging drive, unless your climate requires the extra AWD stability.
Brembo brakes do an excellent job shaving off speed, but begin to exhibit fade when the Stinger is pushed hard.
Even with the electronic controlled suspension set to its sportiest, the Stinger's ride balances responsiveness with comfort.
Inside, Kia has standardized the Stinger's cabin tech around a 10.25-inch infotainment system with navigation and standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Nearly the entire Drive Wise driver aid suite is also standard with the exception of active low beam headlamps, the 360-degree camera system and adaptive cruise control, which are reserved for the top GT2 model.
Check our full review of the 2022 Kia Stinger for more details or keep swiping to enjoy more photos.