2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is the real deal

GM promised us an all-electric supertruck with incredible performance, and after a quick spin, it's apparent the automaker has delivered.
The new Hummer EV Pickup offers astonishing performance.
This all-electric truck can take you just about anywhere off road.
With 1,000 horsepower and around 1,200 pound-feet of torque from a three-motor drivetrain, Edition 1 models offer serious performance.
The new Hummer handles well. Just don't expect it to steer like a Mazda Miata.
Edition 1 models feature rock rails, skid plates and 35-inch mud tires.
Engage the Watts to Freedom drive mode, and you can hit 60 mph in about 3 seconds.
Four-wheel steering dramatically improves the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup's agility.