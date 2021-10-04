/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is the real deal

GM promised us an all-electric supertruck with incredible performance, and after a quick spin, it's apparent the automaker has delivered.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Engineering Prototype Drive
1 of 7 GM

The new Hummer EV Pickup offers astonishing performance. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Engineering Prototype Drive
2 of 7 GM

This all-electric truck can take you just about anywhere off road. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Engineering Prototype Drive
3 of 7 GM

With 1,000 horsepower and around 1,200 pound-feet of torque from a three-motor drivetrain, Edition 1 models offer serious performance. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Engineering Prototype Drive
4 of 7 GM

The new Hummer handles well. Just don't expect it to steer like a Mazda Miata.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Engineering Prototype Drive
5 of 7 GM

Edition 1 models feature rock rails, skid plates and 35-inch mud tires. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Engineering Prototype Drive
6 of 7 GM

Engage the Watts to Freedom drive mode, and you can hit 60 mph in about 3 seconds. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Engineering Prototype Drive
7 of 7 GM

Four-wheel steering dramatically improves the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup's agility. 

