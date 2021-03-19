2021 Lexus ES 350 F Sport is a smooth operator

At least Lexus' new ES looks sharp.

2021 Lexus ES 350
1 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is the Lexus ES 350 F Sport Black Line special edition.

2 of 26
2 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Only 1,500 Black Line models will be made.

3 of 26
3 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is nicely appointed.

4 of 26
4 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 3.5-liter V6 is smooth and strong.

5 of 26
5 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Unfortunately, the Enform infotainment kind of sucks.

6 of 26
6 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The touchpad controller for the multimedia system is horrible.

7 of 26
7 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

8 of 26
8 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The ES 350 shares its platform with the Toyota Avalon.

9 of 26
9 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These seats are super comfy.

10 of 26
10 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos.

11 of 26
11 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12 of 26
12 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13 of 26
13 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14 of 26
14 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15 of 26
15 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16 of 26
16 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17 of 26
17 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18 of 26
18 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19 of 26
19 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20 of 26
20 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21 of 26
21 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22 of 26
22 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23 of 26
23 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24 of 26
24 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25 of 26
25 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26 of 26
26 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
