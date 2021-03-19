2021 Lexus ES 350 F Sport is a smooth operator

At least Lexus' new ES looks sharp.
This is the Lexus ES 350 F Sport Black Line special edition.
Only 1,500 Black Line models will be made.
The interior is nicely appointed.
The 3.5-liter V6 is smooth and strong.
Unfortunately, the Enform infotainment kind of sucks.
The touchpad controller for the multimedia system is horrible.
Thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.
The ES 350 shares its platform with the Toyota Avalon.
These seats are super comfy.
