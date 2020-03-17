2021 Hyundai Elantra follows in Sonata's big footsteps

  • 2021 Hyundai Elantra
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is here, and it's wild.

The Elantra obviously takes a lot of inspiration from another superstylized new Hyundai, the Sonata.

Yet, the Elantra looks even more aggressive than its bigger brother thanks to one seriously swoopy rear end.

Nearly all Elantra trims rock a 2.0-liter gas engine making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, which is average for the segment.

The only exception is the Elantra Hybrid, which uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 and an electric motor.

The Elantra Hybrid promises an impressive 50-plus mpg on the highway.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra goes on sale later this year.

It should be priced pretty competitively, despite its impressive amount of standard tech and safety systems.

Hyundai's been on a tear lately, and the Elantra illustrates that it shows no signs of slowing down.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra.

