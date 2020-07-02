  • 2021-dodge-durango-hellcat-001
The Dodge Durango is a mean-looking SUV in any form.

So that's why we're thrilled that it's finally getting the Hellcat trim it always deserved.

All our favorite Hellcat goodies are here.

That includes the massive supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8.

In this trim it makes no less than 710 horsepower!

Also on deck are a functional chin splitter and rear spoiler, to help keep the Durango planted at 180 mph.

The Hellcat is just one version of the 2021 Durango.

This is one of our favorite performance SUVs.

The Durango also gets the awesome and ingenious Power Chiller and SRT's Power Reserve tech.

It may seem like a Dodge-branded Trackhawk, but it's likely going to be even more of a hooligan.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the 1-year wonder we've been waiting for

