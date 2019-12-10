2021 Chevy Suburban is fit for the whole family

  • 2021 Chevrolet Suburban
Chevrolet on Tuesday unveiled the 2021 Suburban.     

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 33

The first thing you'll undoubtedly notice is the front end, which borrows most of its aesthetic from the latest iteration of Silverado.   

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 33

If you think the whole shebang looks bigger, you're right -- it's a lot bigger.     

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 33

The 2021 Suburban grew 4.1 inches of wheelbase and 1.3 inches of overall length.    

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 33

Combined with a lower cargo floor, there's now a maximum cargo capacity of 144.7 cubic feet.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 33

That represents a 19-percent improvement that cements the Suburban as having the most passenger and cargo space of any SUV on sale.     

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 33

Those dimensional adjustments also confer benefits inside, with an additional 2.3 inches of second-row legroom and an extra 2.2 inches of third-row legroom    

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 33

Further boosting the Suburban's versatility is a new sliding second-row seat that can adjust up to 10 inches to boost either cargo capacity or legroom as necessary.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 33

When it goes on sale in mid-2020, the 2021 Chevy Suburban will come in six trims.     

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 33

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Chevy Suburban.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 33
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 33
