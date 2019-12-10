2021 Chevy Suburban is fit for the whole family

Chevrolet on Tuesday unveiled the 2021 Suburban.
The first thing you'll undoubtedly notice is the front end, which borrows most of its aesthetic from the latest iteration of Silverado.
If you think the whole shebang looks bigger, you're right -- it's a lot bigger.
The 2021 Suburban grew 4.1 inches of wheelbase and 1.3 inches of overall length.
Combined with a lower cargo floor, there's now a maximum cargo capacity of 144.7 cubic feet.
That represents a 19-percent improvement that cements the Suburban as having the most passenger and cargo space of any SUV on sale.
Those dimensional adjustments also confer benefits inside, with an additional 2.3 inches of second-row legroom and an extra 2.2 inches of third-row legroom
Further boosting the Suburban's versatility is a new sliding second-row seat that can adjust up to 10 inches to boost either cargo capacity or legroom as necessary.
When it goes on sale in mid-2020, the 2021 Chevy Suburban will come in six trims.
