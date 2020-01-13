2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro: Mean in green

The 2020 Toyota 4Runner is one of the few body-on-frame SUVs available today, and in TRD Pro trim it's an excellent choice for off-roading.
You can get a two-wheel drive 4Runner, but why would you? All four-wheel drive 4Runners come with a two-speed transfer case and 9.6 inches of ground clearance.
The TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro trims come with an electronically locking rear differential, a Multi-Terrain Select system and Crawl Control, all of which help drivers scamper up and over obstacles.
Under the hood you'll find Toyota's tried-and-true 4.0-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine, pushing out 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque.
The 265/70 Nitto Terra Grappler tires on the TRD Pro are wrapped around 17-inch TRD wheels.
In-dash tech gets an upgrade with Entune infotainment that is finally compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Heck, even Amazon Alexa is part of the game now.
Toyota's suite of driving aids, Safety Sense P, is now standard across all trims with lane-departure warning, pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.
However, the adaptive cruise doesn't work below 25 mph and blind-spot monitoring is conspicuously absent.
A nifty slide-out deck is available in the cargo area for easier loading and tailgate seating.
This 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro tester comes to $52,147 including $1,120 for destination.
