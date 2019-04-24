2020 Audi R8: One of our favorite supercars, enhanced

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Audi R8 gets a number of small tweaks for 2020.
But thankfully, none of them change this car's outstanding character.
The new front fascia is slightly more stylized, with new air vents.
Around back, the car is largely the same.
The 2020 Audi R8 uses a naturally aspirated, 5.2-liter V10 engine -- one of the finest around.
In the base car, the V10 produces 562 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.
In the R8 V10 Performance, power is increased to 602 hp and 413 lb-ft.
Audi estimates the R8 V10 Performance Coupe will sprint to 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds.
The US-spec 2020 Audi R8 starts at $169,900, and tops out at $208,100 for the V10 Performance model.
