2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a red-hot compact SUV

Alfa's 505-horsepower Stelvio gets a few minor updates for 2020.
This is the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio in its hottest Quadrifoglio trim.
The Quadrifoglio -- or QF -- is one of the most exciting-to-drive SUVs in the world.
Alfa fits every Stelvio with sharp headlights.
This is a compact SUV, and it't not as spacious as many of its competitors.
Q4 means all-wheel drive, which the Stelvio QF has standard.
Power comes from a Ferrari-sourced, twin-turbo V6, which makes 505 horsepower.
The interior receives nicer leather for the 2020 model year.
These paddle shifters are some of the best in the business.
The infotainment tech gets a small update, too, though it still isn't great.
