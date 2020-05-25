Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a red-hot compact SUV

Alfa's 505-horsepower Stelvio gets a few minor updates for 2020.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio in its hottest Quadrifoglio trim.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Quadrifoglio -- or QF -- is one of the most exciting-to-drive SUVs in the world.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Alfa fits every Stelvio with sharp headlights.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is a compact SUV, and it't not as spacious as many of its competitors. 

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Q4 means all-wheel drive, which the Stelvio QF has standard. 

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Power comes from a Ferrari-sourced, twin-turbo V6, which makes 505 horsepower.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior receives nicer leather for the 2020 model year.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These paddle shifters are some of the best in the business.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The infotainment tech gets a small update, too, though it still isn't great.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
