2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a fab Ferrari-tuned four door

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a bit of a fringe choice in the compact super sports-sedan sweepstakes, but it's a singularly rewarding drive.

1 of 75
It's also gorgeous.

Photo: Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Powered by a Ferrari-developed 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, I wish you could hear this engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
For 2020 Alfa Romeo has updated the Giulia's interior with higher-quality switchgear, plastics, and a substantially renovated infotainment system.

It needed it.

While welcome improvements, FCA may not have been ambitious enough -- even these updated bits still don't feel as polished as those of German rivals.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The Quadrifoglio has a great driving position, with supportive, heavily bolstered seats, well-placed pedals, a thick, three-spoke wheel and massive Batwing-style paddle shifters.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
This Alfa's speedometer consistently read 4 to 5 mph higher at freeway speeds than its actual GPS-verified rate, an unusual and disappointingly large delta.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
A new 8.8-inch multi-touch infotainment screen is a huge improvement, but it's neither as quick nor as well laid-out as FCA's own UConnect architecture, let alone as sophisticated as rivals' setups.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The Quadrifoglio's 2.9T funnels 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels.

Redline? 6,500 rpm.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Chief rivals for the Giulia Quadrifoglio include the Audi RS5 Sportback and Mercedes-AMG C63 S. 

BMW's M3 will be a rival... when the Bavarians bring it back to market.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The Giulia features a torque-vectoring limited-slip rear differential.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Italian curves are something, eh?

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
If you care about such things with a car like this, EPA fuel-economy estimates call for 17 mpg city, 25 highway and 20 mpg in mixed driving.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The immediacy of the Quadrifoglio's ultra-quick steering has to be experienced to be believed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The Giulia's compact proportions means that rear-seat space is particularly tight, even by class standards.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
While base Giulia models start at a smidge under $40,000, the much-higher-performance Quadrifoglio runs $74,445 before options and delivery.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
With options like $2,200 in Trofeo White Tri-Coat paint, the Active Driver Assist Package ADAS suite ($2,000) and a hulking $8,000-worth of carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes, this model's MSRP totals an eye-watering $90,840 delivered.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The Quadrifoglio is chock full of inlets and vents. And yes, they're functional.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The legendary Alfa Romeo cloverleaf ("Quadrifoglio") is an evocative nod to Alfa Romeo's racing heritage.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
This car features the new $350 Nero Edizione styling pack, including Dark Miron finish grille, mirror caps and badging.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The adornment first appeared on the company's racecars in 1923 as a way for spectators to identify the car.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
For 2020, forward-collision warning with automatic braking is standard. 

This tester featured the $2,000 Active Driver Assist Package with adaptive cruise with lane centering, lane-keep assist, active-blind-spot assist and traffic-sign recognition.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Unfortunately, Alfas continue to be bedeviled by low reliability and quality survey scores.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The Quadrifoglio's ride is understandably firm, but the suspension tuning is far from harsh.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
A modest lip spoiler is rendered in carbon fiber.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
See? Carbon-fibery.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
These optional dark-finish alloys ($500) are wrapped in 19-inch 245/35-series rubber.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Since my review week occurred in the midwest's early Spring, it's riding on Pirelli Sottozero winter rubber.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
This car features a set of high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo, a wallet-wilting $8,000 option that's tough to justify because the standard iron brakes do a great job.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The QV features a dual-mode exhaust with two outlets on each side of a substantial rear diffuser.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens more images of the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a fab Ferrari-tuned four door

