A look inside the 2019 Mille Miglia

Welcome to the 2019 Mille Miglia!
To mark its centenary, Bentley entered two historic 1930 4½ Liter Blowers into the race, and I was privileged to serve as navigator for one of them.
The Mille Miglia covers over 1,000 miles of some of the most scenic countryside Italy has to offer.
Sadly, though, my view would be mostly of my pace notes and rally odometer.
Our car dwarfed some of the competitors roadsters out there, many of which spend the rest of the year locked up in museums.
But you needn't be in something incredibly exotic to compete. Many more attainable cars were right in the mix.
We raced through many beautiful little towns.
And we raced in all weather.
Where else will you see a pair of machines like this pulling up at the pumps?
After four days the challenge was monumental, but the experience was unlike anything else in the world.