2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 Sedan gets a little more style, a lot more tech

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a refresh so extensive that 50 percent of its parts are new.
In the US market, LED headlights and taillights become standard on the refreshed C-Class.
The 2019 C300 has a new 2.0-liter turbo engine that makes 14 horsepower more than before.
The exterior design changes include subtly reshaped front and rear fascias.
To let drivers personalize their cars, there are now new wheel designs and more paint colors to choose from.
Updates cameras and radar sensors improve the performance of the C-Class's active-safety technologies.
The 2019 C-Class goes on sale in the US this fall.
Acceleration should be brisker than last year's C300 thanks to a shorter final-drive ratio and the engine's horsepower boost.
The new engine is also expected to be more fuel efficient thanks to an electric water pump and a variable-lift valve system.
