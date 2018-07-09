The 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman is at its best in GTS guise

  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

Porsche now offers the GTS treatment on the 718 Boxster and Cayman models.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Cayman GTS starts at $79,800, not including $1,050 for destination.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The GTS uses the Cayman S' 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine, but output is increased to 365 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

With the 7-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic, torque is rated at 317 pound-feet. With the 6-speed manual, that number decreases to 309.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The manual transmission-equipped Cayman GTS can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Cayman is famously great to drive, largely thanks to its mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

GTS models come standard with a loud, raspy sport exhaust.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Xenon headlamps are standard, but full-LED units are optional.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Carbon ceramic composite brakes are available as a $7,410 option.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
18
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
19
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
20
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
21
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
22
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
23
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Porsche
24
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 25
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

The 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman is at its best in GTS guise

Up Next

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring takes it to the streets

Latest Stories

Tesla prices shoot up $20,000 in China as US trade war begins

Tesla prices shoot up $20,000 in China as US trade war begins

by
BMW inks a $4.7 billion deal with Chinese battery maker CATL

BMW inks a $4.7 billion deal with Chinese battery maker CATL

by
Tesla is opening the Model 3 configurator to everyone starting Tuesday

Tesla is opening the Model 3 configurator to everyone starting Tuesday

by
China may slash EV purchase subsidies, but why?

China may slash EV purchase subsidies, but why?

by
Is Hyundai planning an Ioniq electric scooter?

Is Hyundai planning an Ioniq electric scooter?

by
Toyota Supra: The history of the Japanese sports car legend

Toyota Supra: The history of the Japanese sports car legend

by