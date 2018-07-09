The 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman is at its best in GTS guise

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Porsche now offers the GTS treatment on the 718 Boxster and Cayman models.
The Cayman GTS starts at $79,800, not including $1,050 for destination.
The GTS uses the Cayman S' 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine, but output is increased to 365 horsepower.
With the 7-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic, torque is rated at 317 pound-feet. With the 6-speed manual, that number decreases to 309.
The manual transmission-equipped Cayman GTS can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds.
The Cayman is famously great to drive, largely thanks to its mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration.
GTS models come standard with a loud, raspy sport exhaust.
Xenon headlamps are standard, but full-LED units are optional.
Carbon ceramic composite brakes are available as a $7,410 option.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS.