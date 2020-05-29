Tim Stevens' beloved 1991 Toyota MR2

This mid-engine marvel has been with me since college, and I still love it.

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is it, my 1991 Toyota MR2. I bought this back in 1996 for what was an incredible amount of money to me at the time, got a loan at an atrocious credit rate and then worked my ass off through college to afford the thing. 

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

When purchased it was of the non-turbo variety, but as you can maybe tell by that Berk exhaust, it's seen some things since then.

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

In the engine bay now resides a fourth-gen 3S-GTE turbocharged motor from Japan. Power output is somewhere around 300, more than twice what it made stock. It's a handful.

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

But more importantly it's part of the family. Here's my wife tossing her bouquet through the T-Tops at our wedding.

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Safe to say she'll be in the family for a long time and hopefully looking as stock as I can manage. 

