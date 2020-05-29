This is it, my 1991 Toyota MR2. I bought this back in 1996 for what was an incredible amount of money to me at the time, got a loan at an atrocious credit rate and then worked my ass off through college to afford the thing.
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
When purchased it was of the non-turbo variety, but as you can maybe tell by that Berk exhaust, it's seen some things since then.
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
In the engine bay now resides a fourth-gen 3S-GTE turbocharged motor from Japan. Power output is somewhere around 300, more than twice what it made stock. It's a handful.
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
But more importantly it's part of the family. Here's my wife tossing her bouquet through the T-Tops at our wedding.
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Safe to say she'll be in the family for a long time and hopefully looking as stock as I can manage.
Discuss: Tim Stevens' beloved 1991 Toyota MR2
