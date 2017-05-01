Watch a Subaru Impreza tear through a homespun Gymkhana

Ken Block's Gymkhana videos are impressive, whether you're paying attention to the production value or the sheer insanity of the stunts themselves. Tyler Witte might not be Ken Block, but his own DIY Gymkhana is pretty damn awesome.

After buying a totaled GC8-generation Subaru Impreza, Witte spent eight months turning it into a stripped-out rally machine. In the video, he sets his creation loose on a closed course filled with heavy equipment, jumps and even a quarter-pipe.

If you can stomach the millennial-friendly electronic music (I muted my laptop for a while), the video shows some impressive car control. He may not have all of Ken Block's skills, but for an amateur video, Witte puts on a solid performance. At one point, he straps the Subaru to a piece of heavy equipment and... well, I don't want to spoil all of it.

If you want to learn more about the man behind the madness, Speedhunters has an interview with Witte, and I suggest you give it a read.