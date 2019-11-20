Volkswagen's US CEO believes an SUV rebellion is coming

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Volkswagen USA boss Scott Keogh believes there's a rebellion coming, and he wants his company to be ready for it.

Now, before your mind starts running, it's not anything wild or apocalyptic that he's planning for, but it would dramatically change the face of the automotive industry if it came to pass. The rebellion he's readying for is one against SUVs and crossovers, and frankly, it's one I'd welcome.

Keogh -- who became head of the VW in the US in 2018 -- believes a rebellion against SUVs and crossovers is imminent. He says this car-buying shift will be similar to the uprising against minivans that led us to this crazy SUV boom, and the even older rebellion against station wagons that led to the rise of the minivan in the first place.

"Rebellion tends not to come from 65-year-olds," Keogh said during an interview at the LA Auto Show on Wednesday.

It would seem that Keogh's belief is also shared by higher-ups within the Volkswagen Group, given the variety of body styles we've seen with the company's recent ID concepts. Sure, there was the ID Crozz SUV, but don't forget the ID Buzz van and ID Buggy off-roader, in addition to the ID Space Vizzion that debuted at the LA Auto Show.

VW's ability to adapt its electric MEB architecture is "nearly limitless", according to Keogh, so the company can quickly adapt to changing tastes without needing to alter a vehicle's architecture. That, in practical terms, means that if the ID Space Vizzion gets built, VW could quickly turn it into a Sportback, or lift it like an Audi Allroad -- all with minimal effort and expense.

Volkswagen's stance on the matter is pretty refreshing, and flies in the face of decisions made by other automakers to abandon nearly everything in their product stacks that aren't trucks or SUVs -- Ford, we're looking at you -- and we're thinking that Keogh's willingness to accept that the crossover gravy train won't last forever will stand the company in good stead in the years to come.