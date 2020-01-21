VW ID 4 electric SUV will debut at 2020 New York Auto Show, report says

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

When Volkswagen revealed the first electric vehicle in its new ID lineup, the ID 3, Americans could only stare with wide-eyed wonder, as the EV hatchback is not slated to be sold in the US. Later this year, we will finally get our first crack at a VW ID car to call our own, but it might show up a little later than expected.

VW will unveil its second ID vehicle, the ID 4 crossover, at the New York Auto Show in April, Autocar reports. This runs counter to information we received during an interview with Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh, who said the ID 4 would debut in February, likely at the Chicago Auto Show. VW did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

When it debuts, the ID 4 will be the first of VW's new family of electric vehicles that will actually be sold in the US. We saw a camouflage-wrapped teaser at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year, hinting at a relatively conventional body style for the electric crossover. However, Autocar's report also claims that the ID 4 will spawn a second variant, likely called ID 5, that carries a sharper roofline and will likely be positioned as a "coupeover" that sacrifices some cargo space in exchange for an extra dash of styling.

While we're still light on details, Keogh gave out some salient tidbits during our interview last year. He said the ID 4 will be shorter than the three-row Tiguan, yet it will offer more interior volume because of the way the electric vehicle is packaged. Keogh also said that the ID 4's window sticker will start around $33,000 before tax credits are factored in. US-spec ID 4s will be manufactured in Europe for the first two years, but after that production will move to Chattanooga, Tennessee.

It's no surprise VW wants to debut the ID 4 in front of an American audience, but it's not like the automaker isn't staying plenty busy otherwise. Earlier in January, we learned VW will use March's Geneva Motor Show as the spot to debut the eighth-gen Golf GTI, a sprightlier variant of the five-door hatchback that will also eventually come to the US.