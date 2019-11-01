Volkswagen ID 4 photos provide best look yet at the electric SUV

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

America, Volkswagen's electric cars are coming. Although we'll miss out on the automaker's first new electric car from the ID sub-brand, the ID 3 hatchback, we'll be treated to the what should be called the ID 4 crossover SUV.

And on Thursday, VW gave us our best look yet at the model. While the announcement the photos came attached with didn't dole out any new details on the electric car, it's the first time the company has placed the model directly in front of the camera.

Previously, we were left snapping our own photos of the ID 4 at the Frankfurt Auto Show, where the company brought the car, but locked it away inside its display. A glass wall separated us from the upcoming electric SUV.

In these photos, it's pretty clear the ID 4 won't stray dramatically from the ID 3. If you're sad to miss out on the ID 3, this design provides somewhere to take shelter. The headlights and thin grille strip look downright identical to those of the ID 3, though the lower part of the fascia is slightly different. It still bears a little resemblance to the ID Crozz concept it's based on, too.

The rear borrows some similarities, but after looking over both vehicles, it's not totally the same. While the ID 3's taillights point inward toward the badge and stop, the ID 4 has a taillight strip that runs all the way across the tailgate just above the VW badge. Elsewhere, the swirled camouflage does its job and makes it hard to make out any major details.

It's not clear when we'll see the ID 4 make a proper debut, but we do know VW has every intention of launching the car next year. In the meantime, enjoy the funky camouflage photos.