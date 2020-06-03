Volkswagen Arteon shows off new looks ahead of debut

Volkswagen

The Volkswagen sedan portfolio doesn't stop at the Passat, you know. VW sells the Arteon, a liftback sedan with some surprising luxury chops, and the car's in for major updates soon.

On Wednesday, Volkswagen teased the upcoming Arteon in two body styles. One's the liftback sedan we know well, which VW confirmed with Roadshow we'll still receive. The second is a wagon derivative that won't come to the US.

The design sketch points to a wider, more rakish Arteon than we already know, and it looks like the grille will receive a light bar that sweeps into the headlights. Greater changes will come with on the technology and powertrain front.

VW said its latest infotainment system will reside inside the updated Arteon, as will "Travel Assist." The technology will assist drivers by taking over acceleration, braking and steering at highway speeds. No, it won't drive itself, but it will help take some burden off the driver over long-distance trips, likely with radar, cameras and other gear working in concert.

Though the automaker mentioned new powertrains, we don't know what exactly VW has planned -- or if they'll be relevant for the US market. All VW said is they'll remain high in efficiency and lay down lots of torque. Today, the Arteon makes do with a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine that muscles 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

We're probably in for a couple more teasers before the Arteon and Arteon wagon bow on June 24, so stay tuned.