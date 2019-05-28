2019 Arteon is Volkswagen's stylish flagship

  • 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
Say hello to the stylish new 2019 Volkswagen Arteon.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The Arteon is the spiritual successor to the Volkswagen CC.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The Arteon is larger than the CC, and Volkswagen calls this car its flagship.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo engine rated at 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The long wheelbase means there's a ton of legroom for front and rear passengers. 

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
LED headlights are standard, and I love the way the running lights integrate into the grille.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
LED taillights are also standard.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Even on its base 18-inch wheels the Arteon looks good.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The LED lights look excellent.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more 2019 Volkswagen Arteon photos.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
