2019 Arteon is Volkswagen's stylish flagship

Say hello to the stylish new 2019 Volkswagen Arteon.
The Arteon is the spiritual successor to the Volkswagen CC.
The Arteon is larger than the CC, and Volkswagen calls this car its flagship.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo engine rated at 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
The long wheelbase means there's a ton of legroom for front and rear passengers.
LED headlights are standard, and I love the way the running lights integrate into the grille.
LED taillights are also standard.
Even on its base 18-inch wheels the Arteon looks good.
The LED lights look excellent.
