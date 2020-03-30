Volkswagen Arteon wagon will be a thing, just not a thing for US

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Arteon sits atop VW's lineup as a flagship hatchback without much competition, except perhaps the Kia Stinger. But the German brand reportedly has plans to expand the number of Arteon body styles to include a wagon and a go-fast R model.

The bad news is these two new variants aren't for the US, Car and Driver reported last Friday. A VW spokesperson told Roadshow they couldn't confirm nor deny the news.

The Arteon wagon and R models will play to those looking for more cargo space in Europe and China while us Yanks look on with disappointment. The Arteon R, specifically, should pack a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine good for 330 horsepower. That's a lot more oomph than the standard 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, which makes 268 hp.

VW still plans to usher in some updates for the Arteon in the US, something we learned of last month at the Chicago Auto Show. Car and Driver's report includes some specifics, however, such as some styling tweaks for the 2021 model year that'll extend to the fascia, grille and lighting elements. Under the skin, the all-wheel drive system may also get some updates to make it a better performer. And even though a true Arteon R is unlikely, we'll still have a meaner-looking Arteon R-Line variant to choose from.