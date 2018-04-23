Considering its debut is slated for tomorrow at Auto China in Beijing, I think it's safe to say that this is Mercedes-Benz's last teaser for the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept.

The sub-1-minute teaser video takes us through a number of exterior design elements, from an imposing front grille to a weird dual-coin-slot sunroof. As you might expect with a concept like this, there are "Ultimate Luxury" badges everywhere, in addition to plenty of Maybach badges. The door handles popping out from the body might be the most normal thing about it.

There's one very important part of the car that Mercedes has not teased, and for good reason. According to alleged leaked images that surfaced late last week, the concept will be an SUV, but it will have a sedan-like roofline, terminating in a proper trunk. It's very strange, and since we've seen almost nothing of the rear end in teasers, odds are that the teasers are accurate. It's not the most elegant thing on the planet, but it's sure to get people talking.

It might not have the timeless elegance of the Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept from last year, but it'll be intriguing to see where Mercedes-Benz takes its latest concept. We'll find out when the debut takes place tomorrow in Beijing.