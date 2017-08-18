What's better than the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept coupe that debuted last year? To some, a convertible version of the 18.7-foot long stunner would be and that is exactly what Mercedes-Benz has uncovered this year during Monterey Car Week.

Like the coupe, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet has an electric drivetrain with four electric motors pumping out a net system output of 750 horsepower. The concept is capable of hitting 60 mph in less than four seconds, has a governed top speed of 155 mph and features a driving range of over 200 miles.

A shallow battery pack is mounted in the concept's floor and can be juiced-up using an advanced quick-charge function that Mercedes says adds over 60 miles of range in five minutes.

Enlarge Image Daimler AG

The curvaceous drop-top is finished with a Nautical Blue Metallic paint job and rides on new 24-inch center lock wheels. Styling elements such as the pinstriped suit-inspired grille, arched character line that runs the length of the body and boat tail rear remain from the coupe.

Inside, quilted Crystal White leather, an open-pore wood floor with aluminum inlays and digital gauges with real needles greet occupants. A transparent center tunnel with blue fiber optics displaying the electric drivetrain's energy flow is another one of the concept's highlights.

Addition cabin tech includes dual head-up displays and intelligent navigation featuring a concierge system with advanced voice command capabilities. Instead of using predefined commands, you can speak freely to the system as if it were another person.

While the prospects of this near-19-foot car reaching production don't seem too likely, you can walk into a dealer and buy a Mercedes-Maybach convertible today. The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet went on sale in July and is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine making 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. Production is limited to 300 units worldwide, 75 of which will come to the US.