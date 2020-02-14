Virtual reality will help train Ford Mustang Mach-E technicians

Enlarge Image Ford

Auto technicians preparing to work on the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E are about to get a major technology upgrade. On Friday, Bosch and Ford announced the automaker will use a jointly developed virtual reality tool to help technicians train for servicing the electric SUV.

Without a physical vehicle in the room, technicians will strap on an Oculus Quest virtual reality headset and enter the VR world. From there, the simulation will present major components, such as the high-voltage system and main battery, and technicians will learn all the details right in front of them. Gamification could also be part of the process down the road, too.

Bosch told Roadshow the company has developed a "game" of sorts, which turns the technician into a data pack in the VR world. From there, he or she will need to diagnose a problem, but with each movement the tech will be "charged" a simulated currency. To perform better, techs will need to solve the problem in the quickest way possible.

For now, though, the VR technology will strictly be an informational tool for the Mustang Mach-E. With an understanding of the car through an incredible, virtual hands-on approach, techs should know the ins and outs of the electric SUV in a snap. Ford may also expand this technology to other vehicles in the future.

As for the Mustang Mach-E, Ford will launch the SUV later this year with the First Edition model. In fact, every trim will be available this year, except for the more powerful GT model. (Ford's saving it for spring 2021.) Look for the most efficient models with the extended-range battery option to go at least 300 miles on the EPA test cycle.