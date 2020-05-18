Toyota Sienna Hybrid debut: Watch the reveal here

Livestream

Since the coronavirus pandemic made auto show and in-person debuts pretty much impossible these days, Toyota is giving us digital debuts for two new hybrid vehicles, and we have the livestream right here.

We happen to know one of the vehicles set to debut today; that'd be the Toyota Sienna Hybrid minivan. The vehicle partially leaked last week on Twitter as the automaker appeared to set up a social media stream for the minivan. We just so happened to catch it before those areas were taken down.

The second vehicle remains a mystery for now, though the rumor mill projects the Venza will make a return. Recall, the Venza was a Camry-based crossover with somewhat odd looks that never quite caught on. If the crossover does return, it'll give Toyota yet another crossover to bolster its lineup, which already includes the crazy-popular RAV4, Highlander and C-HR. The first two also offer their own hybrid variants.

Now playing: Watch this: 2018 Toyota Sienna wanders into a very hot segment

Both new hybrid vehicles will join a slew of Toyota hybrids already available, including the Prius that kicked off the automaker's hybrid heritage 20 years ago. The company recently rolled out a special edition to commemorate the occasion, too.

We'll see both new hybrids debut 8 a.m. PT, so stick around as Toyota ushers two more electrified cars into the world.