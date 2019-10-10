Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Here's a fun fact: Last year, 44% of the hybrid vehicles sold in the United States were Toyotas. That's a lot of Prii and yet, over 20 years after the first Prius hit the road in Japan, the automaker still faces concerns from some shoppers over perceived reliability and cost to replace the large battery packs that make hybrid motoring possible. To help allay those concerns, Toyota is beefing up the warranty on its electrified vehicle batteries.

The automaker announced today that it is extending its hybrid battery warranty to 150,000 miles or 10 years, whichever comes first, up from the previous 100,000-mile or eight-year assurance. Other hybrid components -- such as the electric motors, power electronics controls, inverter and so on -- will retain the same eight-year/100,00-mile hybrid system warranty.

The warranty stretch applies to all seven 2020 model year hybrids and plug-in hybrids, including the Prius and Prius Prime, as well as hybrid variants of the Corolla, Camry, Avalon, Highlander and RAV4. Toyota tells me that the extension applies even to 2020 hybrids currently on the road, so fret not if you just picked up a shiny new RAV4 Hybrid.

The hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai's battery pack is also covered. Presumably, the newly announced 2020 RAV4 Plug-in will also count when it hits the road.

"People still have hesitations about owning a hybrid vehicle," said Heather Updegraff, general manager, Toyota Vehicle Marketing and Communications. "Our goal is to minimize that concern and this new warranty extension for the hybrid battery is just another way we are leading the industry and putting our customers first."