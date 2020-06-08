Toyota Corolla will sport an Apex Package to make the sedan racier, report says

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Toyota Corolla sedan is in for a little more sporting love in the near future as the Japanese automaker preps what's reportedly called the "Apex Package."

Car and Driver reported on the forthcoming package this past Wednesday, and as the name implies, it will focus on carving corners. Specifically, a set of summer performance tires will set the package apart from other Corolla trims. Buyers should be able to add the Apex Package to either the SE or XSE.

What won't change, according to the magazine, is the powertrain. It'll remain a 2.0-liter inline-four engine with 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. A CVT will be standard, but the SE trim actually offers a manual transmission. For those interested in doing more than commuting in the Corolla, the manual-equipped Corolla with the Apex Package sounds like the right combination.

We don't know what else the package will include, but C/D mentions three dedicated exterior colors. Cement, likely a gray hue, white and one called Black Sand Pearl will be available, and a contrasting black roof will come with the gray and white colors.

Toyota declined to comment on the reported package, but we know the company has more news almost certainly surrounding the Corolla to come. After detailing changes to the 2021 Corolla Hatchback last week, Toyota once again hinted at more things to come on the hot hatch side of things. Perhaps we'll see the Apex Package come to light alongside a proper GR Corolla Hatchback.