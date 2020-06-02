2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback adds cargo space, flashy special edition

Enlarge Image Toyota

For those that fancy the reliability of a Toyota Corolla with more cargo space, the Corolla Hatchback will do just the trick. And good news, cargo space lovers: There's more cargo room available for 2021 at no extra cost. More on that in a moment.

Toyota showed off the 2021 Corolla hatch and the new Corolla hatch Special Edition on Tuesday, which highlights the new model year. If the flashy paint catches your eye, Toyota plans to build 1,500 of them, and each comes with all the fixings found in the SE trim. It's a well-equipped model, but the Special Edition trimmings add the body kit, Supersonic Red paint and blacked-out elements including the 18-inch wheels.

Like all Corolla hatchbacks, it's still powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four engine matched with a CVT, but the company said it foreshadows "even more excitement still to come in the hatchback segment." That's a likely nod to the rumored Toyota GR Corolla, which could use the GR Yaris' turbo-three engine. It makes 257 horsepower. From a three-cylinder engine. Yeah.

The rest of the 2021 Corolla hatch lineup is the same, save for one new option: more cargo room. Toyota will let buyers add an additional 6 cubic feet of space if they choose the no-cost option. The only trade-off is it nixes the spare tire kit, but it provides a deeper cargo area for all of the driver's stuff. With it, cargo capacity grows from 17.8 cubic feet to 23 cubic feet.

Two more airbags and the addition of rear cross-traffic alert round out the changes to the hatchback. Toyota Safety Sense, a suite of active safety features, remains standard as does an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2021 Corolla Hatchback will arrive at dealers late this summer. No word on prices yet, but expect minor increases across the board.