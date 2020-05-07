Toyota confirms the US will get a GR hot hatch

Enlarge Image Toyota

Earlier this week, Toyota VP Jack Hollis told us the Gazoo Racing badge will make its way to more models in the US. No, we aren't getting the hot little GR Yaris sold abroad, but some kind of hot hatch is definitely headed our way.

"While GR Yaris isn't hitting the States... perhaps it's time the US got a hot hatch to call its own," Toyota tweeted on Thursday. The company won't officially say if the new hot hatch is the Corolla, but like, come on.

While GR Yaris isn't hitting the states…perhaps it's time the U.S. got a hot hatch to call its own. Join the Toyota GR family and never miss an update: https://t.co/qsPgFbY2TI pic.twitter.com/CmD1ozxwVQ — Toyota USA (@Toyota) May 7, 2020

This announcement jibes with an earlier report from Car and Driver, saying Toyota will put the Yaris GR's 1.6-liter turbo I3 engine under the hood of the Corolla hatchback. That means the Corolla GR would theoretically produce around 260 horsepower, which would slot it above the 228-hp Volkswagen Golf GTI in terms of output.

Toyota isn't saying anything else at the moment, though the company did launch a teaser page on its US website, where folks can sign up to receive updates. Considering the Corolla hatchback is already pretty darn good in its nonperformance form, we're stoked about the idea of a proper GR version. You'll never hear us complain about another hot hatch for the US.