Tesla's ready to build EVs in India, selects Karnataka for new plant, report says

Tesla will build a new electric vehicle factory in Karnataka, India, according to comments Chief Minister of the State B.S. Yediyurappa made this weekend. Bloomberg first reported on his comments, via the Press Trust of India, after he named the state as the future home to Tesla's Indian manufacturing operation.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, so we can't confirm the information with the automaker. However, Yediyurappa's remarks follow bits of information from Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the past years. Musk previously teased an introduction to India most recently as last October. Replying to a Twitter user asking if the company would launch in India soon, he said, "Next year for sure." The CEO previously promised launches in 2019 and 2020, but 2021 seems to be more credible as officials begin speaking out about the company's manufacturing plans.

However, news of an Indian manufacturing footprint contradicts reports from this past December. Then, two local Indian newspapers reported Tesla would first import the Model 3 to launch in Asia's third largest economy. Then, based on reception, the automaker would weigh local production. As is often the case with Tesla, we'll need to wait and see until the last moment when the company makes something official.