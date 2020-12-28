Tesla will enter India next year, report says

Enlarge Image Tesla

For Indians eager to get their hands on a Tesla, their wishes will reportedly come true in 2021. According to two reports from local newspapers Indian Express and the Economic Times, via Reuters, Tesla plans to launch in the country next year. Its foray into the Asian country will begin with the entry-level Model 3, but the company may have larger plans in the pipeline.

Specifically, according to Indian Express, Tesla will have a look at possibly building a local production facility based on the response it receives with imported Model 3 sales. The company's currently building two new production plants, one in Austin, Texas and another in just outside of Berlin, Germany. Tesla opened its first plant outside of the US in Shanghai at the start of this year.

Tesla does not operate a public-relations department to field requests for comment.

Before future plans come to fruition, the automaker will need to test the waters, and the Model 3 won't exactly be affordable in India. Reuters reported the EV, Tesla's cheapest car, will cost $74,739 USD at current exchange rates. Tesla in the past spoke about designing and engineering cars specific for China that are smaller and more affordable, so perhaps such an expansion will benefit India, too. On the same note, CEO Elon Musk hinted a small hatchback, perhaps based on the Model 3, could serve as a more European-centric model.

For now, Tesla has its plate full with three vehicles to launch. First on deck is the Cybertruck, which the company said should begin production this year in Texas. The Semi and next-generation Roadster are also on deck after a handful of delays.