Tesla CEO Elon Musk says automaker will launch in India next year

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

India, Tesla is coming for you. At least, that's what CEO Elon Musk said will happen "for sure" in 2021. Tesla's boss man tweeted late Thursday evening in reply to a Twitter user asking for an update on Tesla's chances of coming to India in which he replied, "Next year for sure."

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

He also thanked Indian fans for waiting for the electric carmaker to launch operations in the country. Musk said in 2019 he wanted to be in the country already and followed up his remarks by saying, "definitely next year," referring to 2020. In the company's defense, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown every automaker more than a couple challenges this year. It very well could be that Tesla planned to enter India before COVID-19 became a household phrase.

Should Tesla begin operating in India, it'd make for one heck of a 2021. So far, the automaker plans to have two new Gigafactories up and running next year -- one in Austin, Texas and another in Berlin. The former will handle Cybertruck production and assemble the Model Y SUV for the east coast in the US. The second will become a crucial point for Tesla as it works to expand in Europe. Germany is Europe's largest auto market.