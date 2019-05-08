Tesla's opening a service center in Toledo, Ohio for Detroit customers

Enlarge Image Pierre-Henry Deshayes/AFP/Getty Images

Like the great Kermit the Frog says, it isn't easy being green, nor apparently is it easy being a Tesla owner in Michigan. That could be changing though for residents of the southeast portion of the state, thanks to a new Tesla service center just across the state line in Toledo, Ohio, Automotive News reports.

Why is Tesla going to all the trouble of building a service center in Ohio and not in Michigan itself? That's complicated, but basically, it stems from a dealer franchise law that was put into effect by then Governor Rick Snyder back in 2014.

That law forbids Tesla's direct-sales model and essentially means that Tesla can't sell cars in the state of Michigan. This has forced those bold souls that want what the Big T is selling to go elsewhere (like Illinois or Ohio) and get it. It has also made getting their cars serviced a really complicated affair.

Now, while a 60-mile drive from Detroit to Toledo isn't as easy as just popping to the dealership on the other side of town, it is a lot more convenient than driving all the way to Cleveland or Chicago, both of which are around four hours away.

Tesla estimates that it has around 1,500 customers in Michigan, and it's currently involved in litigation against the state to reverse the ban on direct sales there. The Toledo service center is not accepting drop-ins, but appointments for service can be made through the Tesla app, and Michigan residents can still take advantage of Tesla's mobile service program.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.