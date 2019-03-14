Tesla Model Y livestream: Here's what you missed

Tesla's hotly anticipated Model Y crossover SUV was just revealed at the LA Design Studio in Hawthorne, CA. If you weren't one of the lucky few to score a golden ticket to Elon Musk and Company's big reveal and you missed the initial livestream, you'll soon be able to watch the rebroadcast on YouTube on Tesla's own channel using this link.

While you're waiting for that, we've got the early details on the new Model Y. You can recap what happened by checking out Roadshow's Twitter and Instagram feeds, too.

While you're at it, we recommend keeping tabs on Tesla's official Twitter account and CEO Elon Musk's always-spicy Twitter feed.

In case you're wondering what all the fuss is about, the forthcoming Model Y is heavily based on the Model 3 sedan seen above. Vis-a-vis the company's entry-level electric offering, Musk himself notes that the Model Y will be about 10 percent larger, cost about 10 percent more, and feature slightly less range. There's a whole lot of other blanks to be filled in, of course, and while we now have initial specs, we're expecting Musk and Friends to tweet and disseminate more info out about the Model Y in the coming days.

Tesla fans, auto enthusiasts and investors -- bull and bear alike -- no doubt all watched the livestream intently. We're even guessing a few late-night lights were on at the SEC's offices, too. Even with these early details now revealed, there are lots of questions yet to be answered about the Model Y, and plenty of questions about the state of the embattled automaker in general. We expect more info to creep out in the coming days, but for now, check out our reveal story here, which we are constantly updating with new information.