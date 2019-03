Tesla's new Model Y will be revealed on March 14

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Sunday that the company will reveal its new Model Y SUV at an event in Los Angeles on March 14. The news came from -- where else? -- Musk's Twitter account.

Model Y unveil event on March 14 at LA Design Studio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

The Tesla Model Y is a crossover SUV that will share 75 percent of its parts with the Model 3, which is currently Tesla's cheapest car. It will be Tesla's fifth car design since it was founded in 2003.

We know little about the Model Y at this point. Tesla released a black and white promo image in June 2017.

Earlier this year we heard rumblings that a reveal was closer than previously anticipated. Musk has stated the car would be on the market by 2020 and would herald a "manufacturing revolution."

As for pricing, Musk says the car is about 10 percent bigger than the Model 3, so will cost roughly 10 percent more.

Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10% bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10% more & have slightly less range for same battery — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

More pricing and specs will be unveiled at the March 14 event, Musk added.

Detailed specs & pricing will be provided, as well as test rides in Y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

Musk also announced that Tesla's first v3.0 Supercharger station is going live this coming Wednesday. Previously he has stated the new version of the Supercharger would be able to charge at a rate of 350kW.

First public Tesla V3.0 Supercharger Station goes live Wed 8pm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

It's been a busy week for Tesla. On Feb. 28, it announced the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 was available to order online, and that it would be ceasing all retail sales of its vehicles. Apparently this would help keep the price of the Model 3 (and presumably now the Model Y) at an affordable level.

Originally published March 3.

Update, March 4: Intro updated.