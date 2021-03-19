Tesla to shutter Model S, Model X final assembly plant in the Netherlands, report says

Tesla

Tesla reportedly plans to shut down its final assembly plant in Tilburg, Netherlands, according to a local report from NU. For years, the facility served as a foot in the door for Tesla in Europe to finish building the company's pricier electric cars, though it's also home to a quality control center and an indoor test track.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment. According to the report, the decision has to do with the latest refreshes for the Model S and Model X, shown this past January with the controversial yoke-style steering wheel. Along with the refresh, a change in the production process won't make it possible to complete final assembly in Tilburg, the report said.

The company has a new Gigafactory under construction in Berlin, which may have something to do with the decision. Tesla hasn't spoken much about building the Model S and Model X in Europe locally. Instead, the Berlin factory will handle Model 3 production, and could eventually serve as home to an affordable vehicle, perhaps a hatchback to fit locals' tastes, CEO Elon Musk has hinted. This particular car may become the more affordable, long-hyped $25,000 Tesla, which we learned will be sold globally.

It may not be the end of the line for the Tilburg facility. According to the report, Tesla may repurpose the plant in some fashion, though it's unclear what Musk and Co. may have in mind.