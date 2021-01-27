Tesla Model X Plaid has 1,020 hp and that weird new steering wheel

Tesla

In addition to the updated Model S sedan, Tesla launched the Model X Plaid on Wednesday, packing seriously big power and a totally revamped interior.

Thanks to its tri-motor setup, the Model X Plaid produces a whopping 1,020 horsepower. It comes standard with "carbon-sleeved" brake rotors, all-wheel drive and torque-vectoring tech for better handling. Tesla says the Model X Plaid can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and top out at 163 mph. Those are nice improvements over the Model X Long Range, which takes 3.8 seconds to hit 60 mph and has a 155-mph top speed. However, the Long Range still has the, uh, longest range, with an estimated 360 miles. The Plaid, meanwhile, cuts that down to a still-impressive 340 miles.

The Model X Plaid gets the same major interior overhaul as the Model S, headlined by a steering wheel that isn't actually a wheel anymore. The new, 17-inch central touchscreen makes its way into the Model X, too, with 10 teraflops of processing power and endless opportunities for distraction.

Outside, the Model X gets a few subtle styling tweaks, including a smoother front fascia and a restyled rear diffuser. New 20- and 22-inch wheels are offered, as well.

According to Tesla's configurator, the first Model X Plaid deliveries are estimated to take place in April. The Plaid costs $119,990 before any tax incentives, which is a $30,000 increase over the Long Range.