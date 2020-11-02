Tesla hit with $14 million fine for alleged battery recycling noncompliance

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Germany served Tesla a $14 million fine after the country said the electric carmaker failed to comply with battery recycling duties. Tesla disputed the allegations in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US published at the end of October.

According to the filing, Tesla said it adhered to all battery recycling procedures as regulated in Germany. The fine revolves around Tesla taking batteries from its EVs when they reach the end of their useful life and recycling them in an environmentally friendly manner. German regulators don't think Tesla has, though the carmaker disagrees and said the fine comes from administrative requirements. Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment.

In the meantime, the automaker said in the filing it already filed an objection in Germany, but said the $14 million it has to pay as of now will not affect its business operations. The automaker may spend up to $12 billion as it expands its manufacturing operations around the globe, including in Berlin, Germany. There, Tesla is working on a new Gigafactory to build electric cars in Europe. It also has a new Gigafactory planned for Austin, Texas.