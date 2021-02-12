Tesla told to recall 12,300 Model X SUVs over trim adhesive

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Tesla has been the subject of scrutiny lately when it comes to issues that could blossom into full-on vehicle recalls. In addition to facing a recall over touchscreens in the US, the company is apparently in a bit of hot water with Germany's KBA vehicle authority, too, for a vehicle issue for which it has already launched a recall in the US.

The KBA announced on its website this week that Tesla must recall approximate 12,300 Model X SUVs worldwide. The KBA website estimates that this affects just 195 vehicles in Germany, built between 2015 and 2016. The issue stems from trim adhesive, which the German authority claims may come loose, allowing a trim piece to detach from the vehicle, which could be a safety issue if it happens on the road.

If this sounds familiar, clearly you've been keeping up with Tesla recalls. Back in November, the automaker said it would recall some 9,500 Model X SUVs in the US for faulty roof trim adhesive following a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation. It's unclear if this is the same exact piece that the KBA references, but Tesla could not be reached for comment as the automaker no longer operates a public-relations department and does not return press requests.

February has not been kind to Tesla in terms of recalls. Little over a week ago, Tesla announced that it would recall nearly 135,000 Model S electric sedans because its touchscreens were failing prematurely. This is happening because the car's onboard flash memory would fill up and prevent the center touchscreen from displaying specific functions crucial to vehicle operation, including the backup camera. Tesla will replace the memory in each vehicle, which should remedy the issue once the recall campaign begins in late March.

Prior to the touchscreen recall, Tesla recalled nearly all of its Model S and Model X vehicles in China for two separate suspension issues. This and other issues led the Chinese government to issue a stern warning to Tesla, suggesting the automaker step up its build-quality game for vehicles built in the US and imported to China.