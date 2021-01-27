Tesla's range-topping Model X also has 1,020 horsepower.
Tesla now offers the Model X in superquick Plaid guise.
Thanks to its tri-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, the Plaid can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
It has the same new interior as the Model S, including the not-a-wheel steering wheel.
You can get it in colors other than white, too.
New 20- and 22-inch wheel designs are available.
The Model X Plaid costs $119,990 before incentives.
The first deliveries are expected to take place in April.
That screen sure looks distracting.
Discuss: Tesla Model X Plaid gets a big interior overhaul
