Tesla Model X Plaid gets a big interior overhaul

Tesla's range-topping Model X also has 1,020 horsepower.

Tesla Model X Plaid
1 of 8
Tesla

Tesla now offers the Model X in superquick Plaid guise.

Read the article
Tesla Model X Plaid
2 of 8
Tesla

Thanks to its tri-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, the Plaid can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

Read the article
Tesla Model X Plaid
3 of 8
Tesla

It has the same new interior as the Model S, including the not-a-wheel steering wheel.

Read the article
Tesla Model X Plaid
4 of 8
Tesla

You can get it in colors other than white, too.

Read the article
Tesla Model X Plaid
5 of 8
Tesla

New 20- and 22-inch wheel designs are available.

Read the article
Tesla Model X Plaid
6 of 8
Tesla

The Model X Plaid costs $119,990 before incentives.

Read the article
Tesla Model X Plaid
7 of 8
Tesla

The first deliveries are expected to take place in April.

Read the article
Tesla Model X Plaid
8 of 8
Tesla

That screen sure looks distracting.

Read the article
