Tesla recalls nearly every Model S, Model X in China for suspension defect

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Nearly every single Tesla Model S and Model X imported to China from the US is subject to a new recall, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday. Citing China's State Administration for Market Regulation, Tesla will need to recall some 30,000 electric cars to remedy up to two suspension problems.

The state agency did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment, but Bloomberg reported there are two separate suspension problems on the table. Some of the Model S and Model X vehicles could have both issues, according to the report. However, it's not clear what exactly the problems entail. Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment. Recalls typically only occur when a defect or problem leads to a potential safety issue that increases the risk of a crash or injury, however.

Neither the Model S nor the Model X are made in China, unlike the Model 3, which entered production at Tesla's new factory in Shanghai this past January. Tesla instead ships the luxury sedan and SUV to China, though sales typically only register around a few hundred vehicles per month, according to Bloomberg's data. The Model 3, on the other hand, has done quite well with roughly 11,000 of them registered monthly. Soon, the automaker plans to export the Chinese-made Model 3 to a handful of European countries, and the Shanghai plant will also begin production of the Model Y.