Tesla delivers record number of new EVs in Q4, nearly 1 million cars total for 2021

Tesla revealed its fourth-quarter delivery figures on Sunday, marking its highest number of deliveries in a quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company delivered 308,600 electric cars, up from a previous record of 241,300 set in the third quarter of last year. Tesla production figures were also strong in the final months of 2021 with 305,840 vehicles built, despite supply chain challenges.

As always, Tesla lumps its four vehicles currently on sale into two groups: Model S/X sales and Model 3/Y sales. The vast majority of deliveries were for the carmaker's cheaper EVs, with the Model 3 and Model Y totaling 296,850 of the fourth-quarter delivery total. Tesla delivered 11,750 Model S and Model X EVs in the same time.

For the full year, the now Texas-based manufacturer, which has a sole production plant in California, produced 930,422 electric cars and delivered 936,172 EVs. Again, the Model 3/Y made up the bulk of the production figures with 906,032 Model 3/Y vehicles built, compared to 24,390 Model S/X EVs built. Tesla revealed updated versions of its flagship sedan and SUV in Jan. 2021 and spent much of the year working to scale production of them both. Supply chains also likely played a role in the lower production numbers as demand grows for the Model 3 and Model Y.

With 2021 in the books, Tesla continues to cement itself as the EV maker to beat, and 2022 looks to be a busy year for the automaker. The company plans to open its new plant in Austin, Texas, to handle more Model Y production and the Cybertruck by the end of this year. Tesla will also open its first European plant in Berlin, Germany.