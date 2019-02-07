Ever been driving to the lake house in your Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban and thought to yourself, "What if we could get there even faster?" New Jersey-based Specialty Vehicle Engineering has the solution in the form of a new upgrade package that'll boost the SUVs' output to a mighty 1,000 horsepower and 875 pound-feet of torque.
The so-called High Output 2 package features a modified LT1 V8 engine, bored out to displace 6.8 liters and topped by a big supercharger. The package also includes an upgraded automatic transmission to help cope with all that power. If 1,000 horses feels somewhat excessive, the aftermarket company also offers up a lower-power package that'll take your Tahoe or Suburban to "just" 810 horsepower, again courtesy of a supercharged 6.8-liter V8.
Other tweaks incude various exterior and interior badges, while optional upgrades for both packages include a 22-inch wheel setup, lowering springs that lower the SUVs by 2 inches at front and 3 inches at rear. The upgrade packages even come with a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty.
The 810-hp, High Output 1 package will set you back $44,995 before options, while the 1,000-hp, High Output 2 version is $66,995 -- and that's, of course, exclusive of the cost of a new Tahoe or Suburban. As with its other products, Specialty Vehicle Engineering's go-fast SUVs can be ordered directly through Chevrolet dealerships.
Specialty Vehicle Engineering has plenty of experience building ultrapowerful versions of General Motors cars, having in recent months also shown us a 1,000-hp kit for the Chevrolet Corvette and for the Camaro.
Discuss: Aftermarket company offers 1,000-hp upgrade for Chevy Tahoe, Suburban
