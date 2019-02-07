Aftermarket company offers 1,000-hp upgrade for Chevy Tahoe, Suburban

Specialty Vehicle Engineering

Ever been driving to the lake house in your Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban and thought to yourself, "What if we could get there even faster?" New Jersey-based Specialty Vehicle Engineering has the solution in the form of a new upgrade package that'll boost the SUVs' output to a mighty 1,000 horsepower and 875 pound-feet of torque.

The so-called High Output 2 package features a modified LT1 V8 engine, bored out to displace 6.8 liters and topped by a big supercharger. The package also includes an upgraded automatic transmission to help cope with all that power. If 1,000 horses feels somewhat excessive, the aftermarket company also offers up a lower-power package that'll take your Tahoe or Suburban to "just" 810 horsepower, again courtesy of a supercharged 6.8-liter V8.

Other tweaks incude various exterior and interior badges, while optional upgrades for both packages include a 22-inch wheel setup, lowering springs that lower the SUVs by 2 inches at front and 3 inches at rear. The upgrade packages even come with a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty.

The 810-hp, High Output 1 package will set you back $44,995 before options, while the 1,000-hp, High Output 2 version is $66,995 -- and that's, of course, exclusive of the cost of a new Tahoe or Suburban. As with its other products, Specialty Vehicle Engineering's go-fast SUVs can be ordered directly through Chevrolet dealerships.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering has plenty of experience building ultrapowerful versions of General Motors cars, having in recent months also shown us a 1,000-hp kit for the Chevrolet Corvette and for the Camaro.