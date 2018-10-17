You can now buy a 1,000-hp Camaro from your Chevrolet dealer

Speciality Vehicle Engineering

Can you ever really have enough horsepower? For people who answer in the negative, meet the 2019 Yenko/SC Stage II Camaro. Specialty Vehicle Engineering, the same folks who previously brought us a 1,000-hp Corvette, announced today that the new extreme-performance Camaro it's building will be limited to just 25 copies.

The Stage II car is based on the 2019 version of the production Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE, meaning the car is already equipped with a whole host of handling, braking and aerodynamic upgrades from the factory. Then the Specialty Vehicle Engineering team goes to work under the hood, rebuilding the factory 6.2-liter V8 so it displaces 6.8 liters, then supercharging it and adding a laundry list of supporting upgrades. The result: a cool 1,000 hp and 875 pound-feet of torque. That's a pretty solid improvement over the factory ratings of 455 hp and 455 lb-ft.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering

On the outside of the car, the Stage II kit also brings new 20-inch wheels wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, a new carbon-fiber hood, a new rear wing and various badges. Buyers can pick from 10 different body colors and nine different colors for the contrasting stripe decals. Inside, the Camaro scores new embroidered floor mats, special Yenko/SC door-sill plates and a plaque noting the car's serial number in the 25-car production run.

Of course, there's also a Stage I version of this package. In that case, the engine upgrades only bring out 835 horsepower. That version, too, will be limited to just 25 examples.

Neither model comes cheap. For starters, you need to purchase a Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE before Specialty Vehicle Engineering begins the transformation. The Stage I upgrade will then cost another $46,995 before options while the Stage II, 1,000-hp version is $66,995. Then again, the cars' exclusivity and huge power outputs may make the sticker price worth it for a lot of buyers.