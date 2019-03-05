Skoda Vision iV concept debuts in Geneva with twin electric motors

Škoda on Tuesday revealed the Vision iV concept at the Geneva Motor Show, offering a look at how the brand could use Volkswagen Group's new MEB electric-car platform. The coupe-styled crossover is not the most attractive Škoda we've ever seen, but it does show off some interesting ideas for the design of future EVs.

Enlarge Image Skoda

The Vision iV has an interpretation of Škoda's usual grille design on the nose, with a full-width light bar between the headlights. There are no side-view mirrors, as they've been replaced by cameras, and Škoda has also nixed the door handles in favor of touch-opening doors. The shallow-angle rear window recalls the look of existing German coupe-crossovers like the Mercedes GLC-Class Coupe and BMW X4.

Within the cabin, Škoda went for an ultra-minimalist look enabled by the unique design of the underlying MEB chassis. There's a digital instrument cluster ahead of the steering wheel and a giant tablet-style infotainment display atop the dashboard. To make the car even more eco-friendly, many of the interior parts are made from recycled materials, as well as bio-degradable wool and vegan vinyl fibers.

Enlarge Image Skoda

The mechanical core of the car consists of two electric motors rated for a combined 306 horsepower and able to get the Vision iV to 62 miles per hour in 5.9 seconds. With an 83-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the car has a claimed 310-mile driving range. It's also able to be fast-charged to 80-percent capacity in just half an hour.

Other modern touches include the use of smartphones as the car's key, as well as a center console that can automatically wirelessly charge and wirelessly sync two smartphones. Škoda says the concept has Level 3 autonomous driving, meaning it can handle driving tasks on the highway but the driver must be ready and able to take control at any time. Because there's no transmission tunnel, Skoda also says the car's cabin has impressive back-seat and cargo room. And built-in monitors can track the driver's eye movements and pulse to warn if he or she is too distracted or drowsy to keep driving.

Although the Vision iV is purely a concept for now, Škoda will build its own vehicles on the MEB platform, so stay tuned over the coming years to see how many of this concept's styling cues they incorporate. We've already seen what VW's MEB-based cars will look like thanks to a variety of concepts, including the striking ID Crozz crossover.