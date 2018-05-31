Final Dodge Challenger SRT Demon rolls off the line

Though the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will continue to hellaciously light up drag strips around the country for years to come, its production run has come to an end. After one year and 3,300 units, Demon production officially concludes today as the final 840-horsepower Challenger rolls off the line in Brampton, Ontario.

Following its build, the final Challenger SRT Demon will go to an upfitting center for the final stages of assembly. This specific car will be hand-painted in an exclusive Viper Red hue, and will be fitted with 18-inch wheels, drag radial tires and a unique VIN instrument panel badging.

Why Viper Red, you ask? That's because this specific Demon will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson, paired with the final 2017 Dodge Viper coupe. It's part of "The Ultimate Last Chance" auction, where the highest bidder will have a chance to take home the final examples of both cars, with all proceeds from the sale being donated to the United Way.

It's been a heck of a year for the Demon. The car that blew the doors off the 2017 New York Auto Show did great things for the entire Challenger lineup, as well as the Dodge brand itself. And while it's unclear if we'll ever get another 840-horsepower Challenger Demon again, don't forget, there's still a 707-horsepower Hellcat model that's ready to terrorize your neighborhood.